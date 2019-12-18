subscribe to newsletter
  • Ukrainians Will Cross Border With Russia Using Foreign Passport From March 1, 2020 – Honcharuk
18 December 2019, Wednesday, 13:13 6
Politics 2019-12-18T13:14:51+02:00
Ukrainians Will Cross Border With Russia Using Foreign Passport From March 1, 2020 – Honcharuk

Даша Зубкова
ukrainian citizens, Russia, border, foreign passport, Oleksii Honcharuk, State Border Guard Service

Starting March 1, 2020, Ukrainian citizens will cross the border with the Russian Federation using their foreign passports.

Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk has written this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On crossing of the border towards Ukraine, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine will request Ukrainians to produce domestic passports and birth certificates.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March 2015, Ukraine obliged Russian citizens to enter Ukraine using their foreign passports.

