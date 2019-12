Andrii Antonenko (Riffmaster), who is suspected of assassination of journalist Pavel Sheremet, has refused from giving testimony.

His lawyer, Vitalii Halenchenko, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, Antonenko intends to give testimony in the future, but only after he is sure the investigators are unbiased.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 14, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv arrested Antonenko until February 8, 2020.