  Fire In Odesa College Occurs Due To Malfunction Of Electrical Equipment - National Police
17 December 2019, Tuesday, 18:51
Ukrainian news
A fire in the Odesa College of Economics, Law and the Hotel and Restaurant Business occurred due to a malfunction in the wiring or household electrical appliances.

This was announced on Tuesday at a briefing by the head of the National Police in Odesa region, Oleh Bekh, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the characteristic signs and the items seized from the scene, it is preliminary possible to report that the fire occurred due to a malfunction of the wiring or household electrical appliances," Bekh said.

The fire started with the office No.9 on the third floor.

Items seized from the scene are attached to the case as material evidence.

63 different examinations were assigned, including molecular genetic.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the number of those killed in a fire in the Odesa College increased to 16.

