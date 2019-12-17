Police Detain 26 People On Suspicion Of Involvement In Riots During Rally Near Rada

Police officers detained 26 people on suspicion of involvement in the riots during the rally near the Verkhovna Rada in Kyiv.

The head of the Kiyiv police, Andrii Kryschenko, announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"26 people were detained. They are in a district department," he said.

According to him, 17 policemen were injured during the riots.

According to Kryschenko, they received minor injuries: broken fingers, abrasions, burns to the eyes.

In addition, two civilians went to the hospital.

Criminal proceedings were opened under Part 2 of Article 345 (resistance to a law enforcement officer) of the Criminal Code.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, law enforcement authorities dispersed the protesters near the Verkhovna Rada building.