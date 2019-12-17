subscribe to newsletter
Court Frees Ex-MP Ischenko On Own Recognizance Until February 6, 2020

High Anti-Corruption Court, Valerii Ischenko, embezzlement, Ukrzaliznychpostach, Ukrzaliznytsia

The High Anti-Corruption Court has freed former parliamentarian Valerii Ischenko (the Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction), who is suspected of embezzling UAH 20 million and attempting to embezzle UAH 44 million from the Ukrzaliznychpostach enterprise, which has been a branch of the Ukrzaliznytsia public joint-stock company since 2015, until February 6, 2020.

This is stated in court documents, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court ordered Ischenko to appear before the National Anti-Corruption Bureau’s detectives when summoned; inform detectives, prosecutors, or the court if his place of residence changes; not to leave the locality in which he is registered, lives, or is located without permission from a detective, a prosecutor, or the court; refrain from communicating with witnesses and suspects in this criminal proceeding; refrain from visiting any premises belonging to Ukrzaliznytsia, except railway stations; surrender his passport (passports) for traveling abroad and other documents necessary for leave and entering Ukraine to the bureau’s detectives.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau completed the investigation of the case in which Ischenko is suspected of embezzling UAH 20 million and attempting to embezzle UAH 44 million from Ukrzaliznytsia on November 20.

