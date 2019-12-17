Electric Energy Import Increase By 10% To 661,000 MWh, Exceed Exports For First Time In November

In November, electric energy import increased by 10% or 60,000 MWh month over month to 661,000 MWh, and for the first time since the start of the new electric energy market, it exceeded by 5% the total export volume, which made 629,000 MWh.

The Ukrenergo national energy company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, 370,600 MWh of electric energy was imported to the Island of Burshtyn TPP, and 290,400 MWh to the trade zone of the united power system of Ukraine.

At that, the volume of imports from Hungary almost doubled, increased by 8% from Slovakia and by 4% from Russia.

According to the report, in November, the planned import of electricity in Ukraine was limited to ensure balance and operational security of the energy system: from Belarus - by 46% (from 294,700 MWh to 157,800 MWh), from Russia – by 34% (from 201,500 MWh to 132,600 MWh).

The total electric energy export in November made 629,000 MWh: from the Island of Burshtyn TPP to European countries – 483,700 MWh; from the united power system of Ukraine to Poland and Moldova – 145,200 MWh, while export growth of more than 30% is observed in the direction of Romania.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July-October 2019, for four months of the functioning of the new electric energy market, Ukraine imported 1.538 billion kWh of electric energy.

In September, the Verkhovna Rada allowed importing electric energy from Belarus and Russia, but in early December, the Rada imposed a ban on the import of electric energy from Russia.

Since July 1, a new electric energy market has been launched in Ukraine.