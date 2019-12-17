subscribe to newsletter
23.25 23.55
25.8 26.3
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • Electric Energy Import Increase By 10% To 661,000 MWh, Exceed Exports For First Time In November
17 December 2019, Tuesday, 18:12 11
Economy 2019-12-17T18:14:10+02:00
Ukrainian news
Electric Energy Import Increase By 10% To 661,000 MWh, Exceed Exports For First Time In November

Electric Energy Import Increase By 10% To 661,000 MWh, Exceed Exports For First Time In November

Даша Зубкова
electric energy, electricity, import, export, Ukrenergo

In November, electric energy import increased by 10% or 60,000 MWh month over month to 661,000 MWh, and for the first time since the start of the new electric energy market, it exceeded by 5% the total export volume, which made 629,000 MWh.

The Ukrenergo national energy company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, 370,600 MWh of electric energy was imported to the Island of Burshtyn TPP, and 290,400 MWh to the trade zone of the united power system of Ukraine.

At that, the volume of imports from Hungary almost doubled, increased by 8% from Slovakia and by 4% from Russia.

According to the report, in November, the planned import of electricity in Ukraine was limited to ensure balance and operational security of the energy system: from Belarus - by 46% (from 294,700 MWh to 157,800 MWh), from Russia – by 34% (from 201,500 MWh to 132,600 MWh).

The total electric energy export in November made 629,000 MWh: from the Island of Burshtyn TPP to European countries – 483,700 MWh; from the united power system of Ukraine to Poland and Moldova – 145,200 MWh, while export growth of more than 30% is observed in the direction of Romania.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July-October 2019, for four months of the functioning of the new electric energy market, Ukraine imported 1.538 billion kWh of electric energy.

In September, the Verkhovna Rada allowed importing electric energy from Belarus and Russia, but in early December, the Rada imposed a ban on the import of electric energy from Russia.

Since July 1, a new electric energy market has been launched in Ukraine.

Больше новостей о: electric energy electricity import export Ukrenergo

Archive
News
Fire In Odesa College Occurs Due To Malfunction Of Electrical Equipment - National Police 18:51
Police Detain 26 People On Suspicion Of Involvement In Riots During Rally Near Rada 18:35
Court Frees Ex-MP Ischenko On Own Recognizance Until February 6, 2020 18:16
Electric Energy Import Increase By 10% To 661,000 MWh, Exceed Exports For First Time In November 18:12
Constitutional Court Recognizes Reduction Of MPs Number From 450 To 300 As Constitutional With Comments 18:07
more news
Ukraine faces diplomatic scandal due to unauthorized actions of NABU in Austria 15:45
Spanish court closed investigation against Stepan Chernovetskyi 12:45 Press release
Zelenskyy's Amendments To Constitution As For Decentralization Mention Nothing About Special Status Of Donbas Or Its Territories 17:42
Zelenskyy Suggesting Rada Introduce Communities And Community Districts Instead Of Cities, Towns And District 13:26
Zelenskyy Suggests Rada Liquidate Local Administrations And Introduce Institution Of Prefects Before March 2021 13:30
more news
Constitutional Court Declares Unconstitutional Bill On President’s Constitutional Right To Appoint NACB And SBI Directors 13:26
22 Militants Killed And 22 Wounded As Result Of Hostilities In JFO Zone From December 1 To 15 - Operation Command 17:50
Prosecutor's Office Classifies Results Of Examination In Case Upon Death Of MP Tymchuk 13:33
Prosecutor's Office Identifies Organizer Of Attempt On Kyiv Regional Councilor Sobolev’s Life And Murder Of His 3-Year-Old Son 17:49
Constitutional Court Recognizes Reduction Of MPs Number From 450 To 300 As Constitutional With Comments 18:07
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok