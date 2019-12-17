Constitutional Court Recognizes Reduction Of MPs Number From 450 To 300 As Constitutional With Comments

The Constitutional Court recognized as constitutional bill 1017 on reducing the constitutional composition of parliament from 450 to 300 MPs with comments.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a source in the Constitutional Court.

"The Constitutional Court made such a decision, but with warnings," the source said.

The decision was made on December 16.

It will be made public on Tuesday.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada asked the Constitutional Court to assess the constitutionality of reducing the number of Verkhovna Rada members from 450 to 300 and introducing a proportional electoral system.