subscribe to newsletter
23.25 23.55
25.8 26.3
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • Next Round Of Trilateral Gas Transit Talks Will Take Place On December 19 – Sefcovic
17 December 2019, Tuesday, 13:37 4
Economy 2019-12-17T14:00:01+02:00
Ukrainian news
Next Round Of Trilateral Gas Transit Talks Will Take Place On December 19 – Sefcovic

Next Round Of Trilateral Gas Transit Talks Will Take Place On December 19 – Sefcovic

Даша Зубкова
Maros Sefcovic, trilateral gas transit negotiations, gas transit, gas, Russia, EU

Vice-President of the European Commission for Energy Union, Maros Sefcovic, says that the next round of the trilateral gas transit negotiations between Ukraine, European Union and the Russian Federation will take place on December 19.

Mr. Sefcovic has written this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the meeting of the Normandy Four (with the participation of Ukraine, Germany, Russia and France), President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed further gas transit via Ukraine and resumption of direct supplies of Russian natural gas to Ukraine.

Больше новостей о: Maros Sefcovic trilateral gas transit negotiations gas transit gas Russia EU

Archive
News
Next Round Of Trilateral Gas Transit Talks Will Take Place On December 19 – Sefcovic 13:37
Prosecutor's Office Classifies Results Of Examination In Case Upon Death Of MP Tymchuk 13:33
Pension Fund Ups Minimum Old-Age Pension Size To UAH 1,638 From UAH 1,564 Since December 13:30
Constitutional Court Declares Unconstitutional Bill On President’s Constitutional Right To Appoint NACB And SBI Directors 13:26
Spanish court closed investigation against Stepan Chernovetskyi 12:45 Press release
more news
Ukraine faces diplomatic scandal due to unauthorized actions of NABU in Austria 15:45
Spanish court closed investigation against Stepan Chernovetskyi 12:45 Press release
Zelenskyy Suggesting Rada Introduce Communities And Community Districts Instead Of Cities, Towns And District 13:26
Zelenskyy's Amendments To Constitution As For Decentralization Mention Nothing About Special Status Of Donbas Or Its Territories 17:42
Zelenskyy Suggests Rada Liquidate Local Administrations And Introduce Institution Of Prefects Before March 2021 13:30
more news
22 Militants Killed And 22 Wounded As Result Of Hostilities In JFO Zone From December 1 To 15 - Operation Command 17:50
Ukraine faces diplomatic scandal due to unauthorized actions of NABU in Austria 15:45
Poroshenko’s Spouse Maryna Files Letter Of Resignation From Post Of Ukrainian Cultural Fund Chair 17:28
Kyiv General Plan Institute Head Bronevytskyi: Actual Kyiv Population Exceeding 3 Million 17:33
Zelenskyy's Amendments To Constitution As For Decentralization Mention Nothing About Special Status Of Donbas Or Its Territories 17:42
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok