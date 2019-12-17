Next Round Of Trilateral Gas Transit Talks Will Take Place On December 19 – Sefcovic

Vice-President of the European Commission for Energy Union, Maros Sefcovic, says that the next round of the trilateral gas transit negotiations between Ukraine, European Union and the Russian Federation will take place on December 19.

Mr. Sefcovic has written this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the meeting of the Normandy Four (with the participation of Ukraine, Germany, Russia and France), President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed further gas transit via Ukraine and resumption of direct supplies of Russian natural gas to Ukraine.