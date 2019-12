Prosecutor's Office Classifies Results Of Examination In Case Upon Death Of MP Tymchuk

The prosecutor's office has classified the results of the examinations carried out within the case upon the death of member of the Ukrainian Parliament of People's Front, Dmytro Tymchuk.

This follows from the reply of the Kyiv city prosecutor's office and the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) to respective request from the Ukrainian News Agency.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the investigators consider suicide the major version of the Tymchuk's death.