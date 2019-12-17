Pension Fund Ups Minimum Old-Age Pension Size To UAH 1,638 From UAH 1,564 Since December

The Pension Fund has increased the size of the minimum old-age pension from UAH 1,564 to UAH 1,638 from December 1.

The Fund has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is indicated that the Pension Fund will recalculate pensions from December 1, 2019 in connection with a change in the subsistence level for persons who have lost their ability to work, according to the Law on the State Budget for 2019.

The total number of pensioners to whom the pension is being recalculated is 9.4 million, and the number of pensioners to whom the pension will be increased is 5.8 million.

Besides, it is reported that the Fund transferred 227,700 pensions to military pensioners.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that in 2020, pensions will be increased by UAH 400-1,100 to pensioners who are over 80 years old.