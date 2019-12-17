Constitutional Court Declares Unconstitutional Bill On President’s Constitutional Right To Appoint NACB And SBI Directors

Constitutional Court Declares Unconstitutional Bill On President’s Constitutional Right To Appoint NACB And SB

The Constitutional Court has declared unconstitutional the bill that enshrines in the Constitution the right of the President to appoint and dismiss directors of the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) and the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source.

According to the source, the decision was taken on December 16.

It did not provide further details.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine had earlier requested the Constitutional Court to estimate the constitutionality of the bill.