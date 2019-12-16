22 Militants Killed And 22 Wounded As Result Of Hostilities In JFO Zone From December 1 To 15 - Operation Command

22 Militants Killed And 22 Wounded As Result Of Hostilities In JFO Zone From December 1 To 15 - Operation Comm

22 militants were killed and 22 wounded as a result of hostilities in the zone of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) from December 1 to 15.

The JFO press center has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the intelligence of the Joint Forces, from December 1 to December 15, 2019, the losses of the armed forces of the Russian Federation amounted to 44 people. 22 invaders were eliminated, and another 22 people make up sanitary losses," the statement reads.

It is noted that in the case of a threat to life and health, seizure of territories, penetration of enemy reconnaissance and sabotage groups, the troops of the Joint Forces give an adequate response, opening fire upon the enemy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, from November 22 to 28, 10 militants were killed and 15 wounded as a result of hostilities in the JFO zone.