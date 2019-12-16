subscribe to newsletter
Kyiv Draft General Plan Provides For Construction Of 2 New Metro Lines

The draft general plan of Kyiv provides for the construction of two new metro lines.

The head of the Institute of General Plan of Kyiv City municipal organization Serhii Bronevytskyi has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The general plan provides for the significant development of transport infrastructure, including the development of high-speed rail transport, the continuation of existing metro lines, the construction of new metro lines: the fourth Podilskyi-Vyhurivskyi and the promising fifth," he said.

He also noted that the general plan provides for an increase in the area of ​​parks and squares by 2,300 hectares and a decrease in the area of ​​industrial enterprises to 5,000 hectares.

The Mayor of Kyiv, chairman of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, noted that the general plan is termless, but should be updated every five years.

According to Bronevytskyi, the fifth metro line is expected to go from the Vynohradar residential area through the center of the right bank to the left bank (Osokorky, Pozniaky).

He noted that the project has not been developed yet and the construction is expected to begin after 2040.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyiv City Council allowed the Kyivskyi Metropoliten to attract a EUR 50 million loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and the Kyivpastrans utility company - a EUR 70 million loan from the EBRD.

