  • Kyiv General Plan Institute Head Bronevytskyi: Actual Kyiv Population Exceeding 3 Million
16 December 2019, Monday, 17:33 9
Kyiv General Plan Institute Head Bronevytskyi: Actual Kyiv Population Exceeding 3 Million

Даша Зубкова
Kyiv, population

The actual population in Kyiv exceeds 3 million people.

The head of the Institute of General Plan of Kyiv City municipal organization Serhii Bronevytskyi has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the current general plan, a forecast was made for 2020 that the population would be 2.6 million. And today the actual population has exceeded 3 million inhabitants," he said.

According to the population forecast for 2041, 3.8 million people will live in Kyiv.

He also noted that as of 2019, 1.2 million cars are in Kyiv and more than 200,000 cars enter the city daily.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 28, 2019, the Cabinet of Ministers announced its intention to conduct an electronic population census before the end of 2019.

