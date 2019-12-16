Poroshenko’s Spouse Maryna Files Letter Of Resignation From Post Of Ukrainian Cultural Fund Chair

The spouse of former President Petro Poroshenko, Maryna, filed a letter of resignation from the post of chairperson of the Ukrainian Cultural Fund.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement by Poroshenko of December 16, published by the press service of the European Solidarity party, as well as in her video message.

“A few days ago from the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports of Ukraine, the supervisory board of the Ukrainian Cultural Fund received a “proposal” to terminate my powers ahead of schedule as chairperson of the supervisory board. It is clear that this step was initiated by the Presidential Office and they obviously did not think about culture in this situation. Obviously that we have different views on culture in general, and on political culture in particular," the party quotes Poroshenko.

The statement said that Poroshenko considers this proposal politically motivated, and also states that it has nothing to do with evaluating the results of the Fund’s work.

"There is only one claim to me - my last name. I have been wearing it for more than thirty years and am proud of it. It has gone down in the history of Ukraine, and no one - neither the current President nor the Minister of Culture - can delete it. Therefore, I’m not going to change my last name. And I’m not going to fight for the post. I have the honor," Poroshenko said.

She added that in such circumstances she sees no reason to remain in the post of chairperson.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January 2018, Minister of Culture Yevhen Nischuk appointed Maryna Poroshenko as chairperson of the Ukrainian Cultural Fund.