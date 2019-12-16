Zelenskyy Suggests Rada Liquidate Local Administrations And Introduce Institution Of Prefects Before March 2021

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has suggested that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine disband local state administrations and introduce the institution of prefects instead before March 2021.

This follows from bill 2598 on amendments to the Constitution as for decentralization of power, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The amendments envisage that the primary unit of the administrative and territorial structure of Ukraine will be communities, and several bordering communities will make a community district.

The tenure of heads of councils of communities and community districts (of community, community district and region) is offered to be shortened from five to four years; and that of the chairpersons of community district and regional councils to be elected under the principle of rotation for the period of one year.

Zelenskyy also suggests enshrining the fact that a head of a community or a member of local council cannot have any criminal record for intentional crime.

The first local election of community heads and councils, as well as community district and regional councils will take place within 90 days after enactment of the law that is destined to introduce new administrative and territorial structure of Ukraine.

Local state administrations will continue fulfilling their duties until the establishment of executive committees by community district and regional councils, but not later than March 1, 2021.

After the establishment of executive committees, but before March 1, 2021, the President will have to appoint prefects under respective recommendation from the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine in community district, regions and in Kyiv to coordinate activity of local self-government bodies and supervise over observance of the Constitution and laws by them.

The tenure of a prefect will not exceed three years.

In case of adoption of an act going in violation of the Constitution or the national security of Ukraine and at the recommendation of a prefect, the President of Ukraine will be able to terminate such a document and challenge it at the Constitutional Court; he will also have the right to temporarily suspend authorities of such a body.

If the Constitutional Court confirms unconstitutionality of the act, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine upon the recommendation of the President will have to suspend the authorities of the local body that will have issued the act, and to call snap election.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy has suggested that the Verkhovna Rada introduce communities and community districts instead of cities, small towns and districts.