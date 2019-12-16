subscribe to newsletter
Zelenskyy Suggesting Rada Introduce Communities And Community Districts Instead Of Cities, Towns And District

Даша Зубкова
President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Verkhovna Rada

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is suggesting that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine change the territory structure of Ukraine and introduce communities and communication districts instead of cities, towns and districts.

This follows from the bill on amendments to the Constitution of Ukraine (decentralization of power) registered at the Verkhovna Rada on December 13 as bill 2598, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is offered to establish that the administration structure of Ukraine is formed of the following administrative and territorial units: communities, community districts, regions and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

At present, in compliance with Article 133 of the Constitution of Ukraine, the administrative and territorial structure of Ukraine is formed of: the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, regions, districts, cities, city districts, towns and villages.

Zelenskyy suggests establishing communities as the primary unit in the system of administrative and territorial structure of Ukraine, primary local self-governance subject and a legal entity.

At the same time, several bordering communities make a community district.

It is envisioned that a community executes local self-governance directly through elections, local referendums and local initiatives.

Local self-government bodies are community councils as a representative body as well as executive bodies of the community council.

Communication district and regional councils represent and protect interests of communities.

The Zelenskyy’s bill lacks naming of the regions, however, the effective wording of the Constitution lists the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Kyiv, Sevastopol and 24 regions.

Besides, the bill envisions the fact that the legal status of Kyiv as the capital of Ukraine is established with a standalone law.

At present, the Constitution envisions a special status for Kyiv and the city of Sevastopol, but the bill of the President of Ukraine does not contain respective item.

The bill envisages that the order of establishment, liquidation, and alteration of borders; naming and renaming of communications, communication districts, and regions; as well as the order of establishment, naming and renaming and inclusion of population centers into the category of villages, small towns, and cities are determined with the law.

Alteration of borders, naming and renaming of communities and population centers are provided given the opinion of their residents in the order defined by the law.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 8, Zelenskyy urged the commission for legal reform to provide him with amendments to the Constitution as for the decentralization of power before December 1.

