Tender Commission Elects Prosecutor Novikov As NACP Chair

The tender commission has elected prosecutor from the law execution supervision department, Oleksandr Novikov, as the chairperson of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP).

Co-chair of the Authority / former expert of the Council of Europe for anti-corruption affairs, Tilman Hoppe, said this at a meeting of the commission, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The candidacy offered by the commission has to be appointed by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 6, the tender commission selected eight candidates for the post of the NACP chairperson after the first phase of the tender.