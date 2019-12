On December 16-17, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will pay an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Press service of the Ukrainian President has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The President of Ukraine is planning to meet with President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and Prime Minister, Ali Asadov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 26-27, Zelenskyy paid official visits to the Republic of Estonia and the Republic of Lithuania.