Defense: Voice Of Suspect In Involvement In Sheremet Murder Duhar On Films Not Proving Anything

The voice of the suspect in the murder of journalist Pavel Sheremet Yana Duhar on police films does not prove anything.

Her lawyer Mykola Orekhovskyi reported this to Ukrainian News Agency.

The lawyer said that he did not know whether his client’s voice was present on police films.

He also said that during the searches of her place of residence nothing was seized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Pecherskyi district court of Kyiv placed Duhar under a round-the-clock house arrest.