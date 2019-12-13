SBI Conducts Repeated Searches At SESU Department In Odesa Region To Seize Documentation On Case Of Fire In Odesa College

SBI Conducts Repeated Searches At SESU Department In Odesa Region To Seize Documentation On Case Of Fire In Od

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is conducting repeated searches in the department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) in Odesa region in order to seize the documentation on case of fire in the Odesa College of Economics, Law and Hotel and Restaurant Business.

The press service of the bureau has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At the moment, repeated searches are being carried out in the premises of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Odesa region in order to detect and seize documentation hidden from the pre-trial investigation body during the preliminary investigative actions," the statement reads.

It is noted that this documentation will be attached as evidence in criminal proceedings.

Prequalification of a case - Part 2 of Article 367 (official negligence, entailing grave consequences) of the Criminal Code.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 12, the SESU completed a search operation at the fire site in the Odesa College.

The death toll from a fire in the college is 16 persons.