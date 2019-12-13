Court Places Suspect Of Sheremet Murder Duhar Under Round-The-Clock House Arrest

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has placed one of the suspects in the murder of journalist Pavel Sheremet Yana Duhar under round-the-clock house arrest until February 8, 2020.

The court made the decision on Friday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court spent about an hour in the deliberation room.

Duhar shall come to the investigator, prosecutor, investigating judge or court upon request, refrain from communicating with witnesses in this criminal proceeding, deposit with appropriate authorities her passport (passports) for travel abroad and other documents giving the right to leave Ukraine and enter Ukraine.

The defense said it would file an appeal.

Duhar is suspected under Part 3 of Article 28 (commission of a crime by a group of persons, a group of persons by prior conspiracy, an organized group or a criminal organization) and Part2 of Article 115 (premeditated murder committed in a manner dangerous to the lives of many people, and by prior conspiracy by a group of persons) of the Criminal Code.

The prosecutor calls the videos from the day Sheremet was killed on July 20, 2016, as well as the video dated July 11 of the current year, confirmation of Duhar’s complicity in the murder of Sheremet.

The prosecutor at the meeting noted that law enforcement officers conducted an examination - they compared the video data and came to the conclusion that they feature the same woman.

At that, the lawyer of the suspect Mykola Orekhovskyi said that his client was not in Ukraine on July 11.

Orekhovskyi said that from June 16 to July 13, Duhar was abroad - in Romania and Italy.

He also declared the presence of relevant tickets for air travel and passport marks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the prosecutor’s office asked the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv to send Yana Duhar, suspected of the murder of journalist Pavel Sheremet, under round-the-clock house arrest.

The National Police suspects five people of murdering journalist Sheremet: musician and soldier Andrii Antonenko (Riffmaster), volunteers Yuliya Kuzmenko (Lisa), spouses Vladyslav and Inna Hryschenko (Bucha and Puma) and a military Yana Duhar.