Suspect Of Sheremet Murder Kuzmenko Personally Blows Journalist’s Car

Yuliya Kuzmenko, who is suspected of assassinating journalist Pavel Sheremet, was the one to personally blow the journalist’s car.

This follows from the text of the indictment posted by Kuzmenko’s lawyer, Vlad Dovbosh, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, on July 20, 2016 at about 2:34 a.m., suspect Yuliya Kuzmenko and Andrii Antonenko arrived at Ivana Frankо street where Sheremet lived.

They had an explosive with them.

Later, the woman personally attacked the device to the Subaru car that belonged to one of the founders of the Ukrainska Pravda publication, Olena Prytula.

After that, the suspects left the site.

At about 7 a.m., Kuzmenko returned there wearing a backpack with a sports suit in it.

She change into the sports suit and approached the house of the journalist in order to watch his car.

At 7:42 a.m., the woman continued watched having notice Sheremet coming out of his house and sitting into the car.

The journalist started moving towards the intersection with Bohdana Khmelnytskoho street.

Having let the car move to a safe distance, she detonated the installed bomb.

After the blast, Kuzmenko changed back and left the site.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) is requesting court to arrest her without the right to a bail.