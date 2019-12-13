EU Prolongs Economic Sanctions Against Russia Until July 2020

The European Union has prolonged the sanctions against some economic sectors of the Russian Federation by six months until July 2020.

President of the European Council, Charles Michel, said this at a Thursday press-conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Mr. Michel, President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, and Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel, informed about results of the meeting of the Normandy Four leaders (Ukraine, Russia, Germany, France) and updated the information on the situation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Charles Michel had a phone conversation on the eve of the consideration of the prolongation of the EU sanctions against Russia.