13 December 2019, Friday, 13:33 17
Politics 2019-12-13T19:45:05+02:00
Ukrainian news
PGO Classifies Information On Poroshenko Case

Даша Зубкова
former President, Petro Poroshenko, PGO, classified information, SBI

The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has classified the information on the case against former president / member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the European Solidarity party faction, Petro Poroshenko, as well as on the draft indictment recently handed over to the PGO by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

The PGO said this in response to respective request of the Ukrainian News Agency.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November, the SBI handed over the draft indictment against Poroshenko to the PGO.

