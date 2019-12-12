Prosecutor's Office Serves Ex-MP Kaida With Notice Of Suspicion Of Attacking MP Bohdanets At Agriculture Committee Meeting

Prosecutor's Office Serves Ex-MP Kaida With Notice Of Suspicion Of Attacking MP Bohdanets At Agriculture Commi

The prosecutor’s office has served former Member of Parliament from the Svoboda All-Ukrainian Association Oleksii Kaida with a notice of suspicion of attacking MP from the Servant of the People faction Andrii Bohdanets at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on agriculture.

A law enforcement source has informed the Ukrainian News Agency.

The question of selecting him a preventive measure is being decided.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, police notified a man of attacking member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Servant of the People party faction, Andrii Bohdanets, at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on agriculture.

The prosecutor's office has opened a criminal case upon the attack on Bohdanets at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on agriculture.