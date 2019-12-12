subscribe to newsletter
MP Aryev Announces Handing Notice Of Suspicion Of Murdering Sheremet To Musician And Military Antonenko

Даша Зубкова
Volodymyr Aryev, Pavel Sheremet, murder, suspicion, journalist, Andrii Antonenko, Riffmaster

Member of Parliament from the European Solidarity faction Volodymyr Aryev has announced the handing of a notice of suspicion of murdering journalist Pavel Sheremet to musician and military Andrii Antonenko, known as Riffmaster.

Aryev wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, the case is being framed up without any motive, without anything.

Antonenko himself wrote about the suspicion in the Sheremet case on Facebook as well.

Riffmaster is a Ukrainian rock band, the author’s project of Andrii Antonenko, founded in 2003.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said the National Police detained the suspects of murdering journalist Pavel Sheremet.

