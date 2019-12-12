subscribe to newsletter
National Police Detain Suspects Of Sheremet Murder

The National Police detained the suspects of journalist Pavel Sheremet murder.

The Minister of Internal Affairs Arsen Avakov wrote this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The National Police has just detained and by agreement of the PGO serve a reasonable suspicion to the defendants in the case of the murder of Pavel Sheremet," he wrote.

Avakov added that this is the result of a complex and thorough work of specialists and a step towards solving the case.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 20, 2016, in the downtown Kyiv, a famous journalist Pavel Sheremet was killed as a result of a car explosion.

The car belonged to Aliona Prytula, co-founder of Ukrainska Pravda, but she was not in the car.

According to police, an explosive device went off.

Sheremet is native of Minsk, until 1997 he lived and worked in Belarus, then - in Russia.

The last five years he lived in Kyiv, cooperated with Ukrainska Pravda and Radio Vesti.

