subscribe to newsletter
23.45 23.8
25.85 26.4
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Rada Prolongs Law On Special Order Of Local Self-Governance In Some Districts Of Donbas Until 2021
12 December 2019, Thursday, 14:19 11
Politics 2019-12-12T20:45:04+02:00
Ukrainian news
Rada Prolongs Law On Special Order Of Local Self-Governance In Some Districts Of Donbas Until 2021

Rada Prolongs Law On Special Order Of Local Self-Governance In Some Districts Of Donbas Until 2021

Даша Зубкова
Verkhovna Rada, special status of Donbas, Donbas, law

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has extended the Law of Ukraine On special order of local self-governance in some districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions until December 31, 2020 inclusive.

A total of 320 parliamentary members backed respective bill 2569, when 226 votes were enough to pass the decision, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

One of the authors of the document, Chairperson of the Servant of the People party faction, David Arakhamia, wrote on Facebook that the faction’s leadership was offering to prolong the law for a year.

The bill was extended as the expiration date was December 31, 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, after the Normandy Four meeting December 9, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced intention to initiate prolongation of the law adopted on September 16, 2014.

Больше новостей о: Verkhovna Rada special status of Donbas Donbas law

Archive
News
Prosecutor's Office Serves Ex-MP Kaida With Notice Of Suspicion Of Attacking MP Bohdanets At Agriculture Committee Meeting 17:01
NBU Lowers Discount Rate From 15.5% To 13.5% 16:57
MP Aryev Announces Handing Notice Of Suspicion Of Murdering Sheremet To Musician And Military Antonenko 16:54
National Police Detain Suspects Of Sheremet Murder 16:49
NBU Expects Signing Of New Program With IMF In Q1, 2020 14:50
more news
SBI Opens Treason Case Against Poroshenko – Portnov 18:35
Prosecutor's Office Launches Case Involving Attack On MP Bohdanets At Rada Agrarian Committee Meeting 18:58
Naftogaz Set Guaranteed Gas Price For Population At UAH 5,500 Per Thousand Cubic Meters 18:41
Naftogaz Cuts Gas Price For Population By 12.7% Under PSO To UAH 4,277 Per 1000 Cubic Meters For December 18:30
Police Serve Director Of Burned Odesa College With Suspicion Of Official Negligence And Violation Of Fire Safety Rules 18:52
more news
SBI Seizes Pistol From Ex-MP Pashynskyi 18:47
SBI, PGO Search Ex-MP Mykytas 19:02
SBI Opens Treason Case Against Poroshenko – Portnov 18:35
Naftogaz Set Guaranteed Gas Price For Population At UAH 5,500 Per Thousand Cubic Meters 18:41
Police Serve Director Of Burned Odesa College With Suspicion Of Official Negligence And Violation Of Fire Safety Rules 18:52
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok