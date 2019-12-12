Rada Prolongs Law On Special Order Of Local Self-Governance In Some Districts Of Donbas Until 2021

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has extended the Law of Ukraine On special order of local self-governance in some districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions until December 31, 2020 inclusive.

A total of 320 parliamentary members backed respective bill 2569, when 226 votes were enough to pass the decision, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

One of the authors of the document, Chairperson of the Servant of the People party faction, David Arakhamia, wrote on Facebook that the faction’s leadership was offering to prolong the law for a year.

The bill was extended as the expiration date was December 31, 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, after the Normandy Four meeting December 9, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced intention to initiate prolongation of the law adopted on September 16, 2014.