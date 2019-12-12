subscribe to newsletter
23.45 23.8
25.85 26.4
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • ICU Expecting GDP Growth Slowdown In 2020 To 3.2% At Inflation Rate Of 5.3% And Hryvnia Exchange Rate Of 25-25.5 UAH/USD As At Late 2020
12 December 2019, Thursday, 14:16 15
Economy 2019-12-12T21:00:07+02:00
Ukrainian news
ICU Expecting GDP Growth Slowdown In 2020 To 3.2% At Inflation Rate Of 5.3% And Hryvnia Exchange Rate Of 25-25

ICU Expecting GDP Growth Slowdown In 2020 To 3.2% At Inflation Rate Of 5.3% And Hryvnia Exchange Rate Of 25-25.5 UAH/USD As At Late 2020

Даша Зубкова
ICU, GDP, inflation, exchange rate, hryvnia

The ICU group forecasts the gross domestic product growth slowdown in 2020 to 3.2% at the inflation rate of 5.3% and the hryvnia exchange rate of 25-25.5 UAH/USD as at late 2020.

This follows from the data provided by the ICU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The company states that favorable global price for oil, gas, steel, ore, crops; record-breaking harvest indicators and growth in private remittances help Ukraine reduce the deficit of the current account of balance of payments to 2.7% of the GDP in 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the ICU group was founded in June 2006.

It is engaged in provision of sector trading services, investment and banking services and management of the joint investment institutions’ assets.

Больше новостей о: ICU GDP inflation exchange rate hryvnia

Archive
News
Prosecutor's Office Serves Ex-MP Kaida With Notice Of Suspicion Of Attacking MP Bohdanets At Agriculture Committee Meeting 17:01
NBU Lowers Discount Rate From 15.5% To 13.5% 16:57
MP Aryev Announces Handing Notice Of Suspicion Of Murdering Sheremet To Musician And Military Antonenko 16:54
National Police Detain Suspects Of Sheremet Murder 16:49
NBU Expects Signing Of New Program With IMF In Q1, 2020 14:50
more news
SBI Opens Treason Case Against Poroshenko – Portnov 18:35
Prosecutor's Office Launches Case Involving Attack On MP Bohdanets At Rada Agrarian Committee Meeting 18:58
Naftogaz Set Guaranteed Gas Price For Population At UAH 5,500 Per Thousand Cubic Meters 18:41
Naftogaz Cuts Gas Price For Population By 12.7% Under PSO To UAH 4,277 Per 1000 Cubic Meters For December 18:30
Police Serve Director Of Burned Odesa College With Suspicion Of Official Negligence And Violation Of Fire Safety Rules 18:52
more news
SBI Seizes Pistol From Ex-MP Pashynskyi 18:47
SBI, PGO Search Ex-MP Mykytas 19:02
SBI Opens Treason Case Against Poroshenko – Portnov 18:35
Naftogaz Set Guaranteed Gas Price For Population At UAH 5,500 Per Thousand Cubic Meters 18:41
Police Serve Director Of Burned Odesa College With Suspicion Of Official Negligence And Violation Of Fire Safety Rules 18:52
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok