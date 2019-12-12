ICU Expecting GDP Growth Slowdown In 2020 To 3.2% At Inflation Rate Of 5.3% And Hryvnia Exchange Rate Of 25-25.5 UAH/USD As At Late 2020

ICU Expecting GDP Growth Slowdown In 2020 To 3.2% At Inflation Rate Of 5.3% And Hryvnia Exchange Rate Of 25-25

The ICU group forecasts the gross domestic product growth slowdown in 2020 to 3.2% at the inflation rate of 5.3% and the hryvnia exchange rate of 25-25.5 UAH/USD as at late 2020.

This follows from the data provided by the ICU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The company states that favorable global price for oil, gas, steel, ore, crops; record-breaking harvest indicators and growth in private remittances help Ukraine reduce the deficit of the current account of balance of payments to 2.7% of the GDP in 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the ICU group was founded in June 2006.

It is engaged in provision of sector trading services, investment and banking services and management of the joint investment institutions’ assets.