Milovanov Claims Receipt Of UAH 93,000 Of Salaries For 3 Months

Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture Tymofii Milovanov has claimed the receipt of UAH 93,000 of salaries for three months of work in the Ministry.

He wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"All payments are salaries and bonuses that I received for three months of work in the Ministry. On the photo. UAH 93,122 in total, which is UAH 31,041 per month," he wrote.

The Minister also published a photo of the corresponding transfers to the card account.

At that, Milovanov noted that he wants to receive the same salary as all the ministers.

In his opinion, salaries should be such that an honest and highly qualified person agreed to work for it.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 10, former Deputy Prime Minister Pavlo Rozenko on his Facebook page published a photo of a document that contains proposals for the size of the Milovanov’s award for November 2019 in the amount of UAH 236,000, which is 1,630% higher than the salary of the Minister.