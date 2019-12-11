SBI, PGO Search Ex-MP Mykytas

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) have carried out searches of former Member of Parliament Maksym Mykytas (People’s Will parliamentary group).

A source in the SBI has informed the Ukrainian News Agency.

According to him, the searches do not concern his correspondence, which was published by Joker prankster, but concern the possible legalization of UAH 200 million obtained by criminal means.

At that, according to the press service of the SBI, on December 11, a search was conducted at the place of residence of one of the former Members of the Rada in the suburbs of Kyiv.

The issue of seizing property, including that found during the search, is now being decided.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Mykytas intends to regain control of Ukrbud Development.

Earlier, friends and relatives of Mykytas, who is suspected of embezzlement of UAH 82 million of public funds during exchange of apartments for military men of the National Guard, paid the bail of UAH 80 million for him.