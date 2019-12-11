subscribe to newsletter
23.5 23.8
25.85 26.4
˟
11 December 2019, Wednesday, 19:02 7
Politics 2019-12-11T19:30:19+02:00
Ukrainian news
SBI, PGO Search Ex-MP Mykytas

SBI, PGO Search Ex-MP Mykytas

Даша Зубкова
SBI, PGO, searches, Maksym Mykytas

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) have carried out searches of former Member of Parliament Maksym Mykytas (People’s Will parliamentary group).

A source in the SBI has informed the Ukrainian News Agency.

According to him, the searches do not concern his correspondence, which was published by Joker prankster, but concern the possible legalization of UAH 200 million obtained by criminal means.

At that, according to the press service of the SBI, on December 11, a search was conducted at the place of residence of one of the former Members of the Rada in the suburbs of Kyiv.

The issue of seizing property, including that found during the search, is now being decided.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Mykytas intends to regain control of Ukrbud Development.

Earlier, friends and relatives of Mykytas, who is suspected of embezzlement of UAH 82 million of public funds during exchange of apartments for military men of the National Guard, paid the bail of UAH 80 million for him.

Больше новостей о: SBI PGO searches Maksym Mykytas

Archive
News
Milovanov Claims Receipt Of UAH 93,000 Of Salaries For 3 Months 19:05
SBI, PGO Search Ex-MP Mykytas 19:02
Prosecutor's Office Launches Case Involving Attack On MP Bohdanets At Rada Agrarian Committee Meeting 18:58
NACB Classifies Information About Case Involving Alleged Offer Of USD-20-Million Bribe To Bohdan 18:54
Court Sends Director Of Burned Odesa College Kocherha Under Round-The-Clock House Arrest With Wearing Of Electronic Bracelet 18:50
more news
Negotiations Of Leaders Of Normandy Format Countries End In France, Bilateral Meeting Of Zelenskyy And Putin Starts 21:15
Normandy Four Continue Meeting As Part Of Working Dinner After Zelenskyy And Putin Negotiations 23:22
Zelenskyy Completes Bilateral Negotiations With Putin 22:38
Zelenskyy, Putin Reach No Agreement On Gas Issues – Kobolev 00:21
President’s Office: Normandy Four Negotiations Will Resume After Bilateral Meeting Of Zelenskyy And Putin 21:34
more news
Negotiations Of Leaders Of Normandy Format Countries End In France, Bilateral Meeting Of Zelenskyy And Putin Starts 21:15
President’s Office: Normandy Four Negotiations Will Resume After Bilateral Meeting Of Zelenskyy And Putin 21:34
Zelenskyy Completes Bilateral Negotiations With Putin 22:38
U.S. Secretary Of State Pompeo And Russia’s Foreign Minister Lavrov Discuss Results Of Normandy Four Leaders Meeting 13:32
Zelenskyy Approves 2020 State Budget 13:42
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok