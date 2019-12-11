Prosecutor's Office Launches Case Involving Attack On MP Bohdanets At Rada Agrarian Committee Meeting

The Kyiv prosecutor’s office has opened a criminal case in connection with an attack on Member of Parliament Andrii Bohdanets (Servant of the People faction) during a meeting of the parliamentary committee on agrarian and land policy.

Nadia Maksymets, the spokesperson for the Kyiv prosecutor’s office, announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

“The information has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations,” Maksymets said.

According to her, the case was opened under Section 2 of 346 of the Criminal Code (threat or violence against a state or public figure).

The Pecherskyi regional police department is investigating the case.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Servant of the People party has asked law enforcement agencies to investigate the attack on Bohdanets.

Bohdanets was involved in a brawl during a meeting of the parliamentary committee on agrarian and land policy on Wednesday.