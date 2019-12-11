subscribe to newsletter
23.5 23.8
25.85 26.4
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Prosecutor's Office Launches Case Involving Attack On MP Bohdanets At Rada Agrarian Committee Meeting
11 December 2019, Wednesday, 18:58 5
Politics 2019-12-11T19:00:36+02:00
Ukrainian news
Prosecutor's Office Launches Case Involving Attack On MP Bohdanets At Rada Agrarian Committee Meeting

Prosecutor's Office Launches Case Involving Attack On MP Bohdanets At Rada Agrarian Committee Meeting

Даша Зубкова
prosecutor office, criminal case, MP, Andrii Bohdanets, Servant of the People faction, attack

The Kyiv prosecutor’s office has opened a criminal case in connection with an attack on Member of Parliament Andrii Bohdanets (Servant of the People faction) during a meeting of the parliamentary committee on agrarian and land policy.

Nadia Maksymets, the spokesperson for the Kyiv prosecutor’s office, announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

“The information has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations,” Maksymets said.

According to her, the case was opened under Section 2 of 346 of the Criminal Code (threat or violence against a state or public figure).

The Pecherskyi regional police department is investigating the case.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Servant of the People party has asked law enforcement agencies to investigate the attack on Bohdanets.

Bohdanets was involved in a brawl during a meeting of the parliamentary committee on agrarian and land policy on Wednesday.

Больше новостей о: prosecutor office criminal case MP Andrii Bohdanets Servant of the People faction attack

Archive
News
Milovanov Claims Receipt Of UAH 93,000 Of Salaries For 3 Months 19:05
SBI, PGO Search Ex-MP Mykytas 19:02
Prosecutor's Office Launches Case Involving Attack On MP Bohdanets At Rada Agrarian Committee Meeting 18:58
NACB Classifies Information About Case Involving Alleged Offer Of USD-20-Million Bribe To Bohdan 18:54
Court Sends Director Of Burned Odesa College Kocherha Under Round-The-Clock House Arrest With Wearing Of Electronic Bracelet 18:50
more news
Negotiations Of Leaders Of Normandy Format Countries End In France, Bilateral Meeting Of Zelenskyy And Putin Starts 21:15
Normandy Four Continue Meeting As Part Of Working Dinner After Zelenskyy And Putin Negotiations 23:22
Zelenskyy Completes Bilateral Negotiations With Putin 22:38
Zelenskyy, Putin Reach No Agreement On Gas Issues – Kobolev 00:21
President’s Office: Normandy Four Negotiations Will Resume After Bilateral Meeting Of Zelenskyy And Putin 21:34
more news
Negotiations Of Leaders Of Normandy Format Countries End In France, Bilateral Meeting Of Zelenskyy And Putin Starts 21:15
President’s Office: Normandy Four Negotiations Will Resume After Bilateral Meeting Of Zelenskyy And Putin 21:34
Zelenskyy Completes Bilateral Negotiations With Putin 22:38
U.S. Secretary Of State Pompeo And Russia’s Foreign Minister Lavrov Discuss Results Of Normandy Four Leaders Meeting 13:32
Zelenskyy Approves 2020 State Budget 13:42
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok