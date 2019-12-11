NACB Classifies Information About Case Involving Alleged Offer Of USD-20-Million Bribe To Bohdan

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) has classified information about the criminal proceedings involving the allegation that a bribe of USD 20 million was offered to Andrii Bohdan, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau announced this in a statement in response to an information request from the Ukrainian News Agency.

Ukrainian News Agency asked the National Anti-Corruption Bureau for information about the current state of the investigation, whether expert assessments had been performed, and whether the National Anti-Corruption Bureau had closed the investigation.

"In accordance with Article 222 of the Ukrainian Code of Criminal Procedure, pre-trial investigation information can be disclosed only with the permission of the investigator or prosecutor and only to the extent to which they consider such disclosure possible. If necessary, the investigator or the prosecutor warns people who are aware of the pre-trial investigation information because of their involvement in it about their obligation not to disclose such information without his permission,” the statement said.

According to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, illegal disclosure of information about a pre-trial investigation is a criminal offence.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau opened criminal proceedings in August in connection with the allegation that a bribe of USD 20 million was offered to Bohdan.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau refused to publish information about the progress of the criminal investigation related to this case.