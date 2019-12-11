Court Sends Director Of Burned Odesa College Kocherha Under Round-The-Clock House Arrest With Wearing Of Electronic Bracelet

Court Sends Director Of Burned Odesa College Kocherha Under Round-The-Clock House Arrest With Wearing Of Elect

The Kyiv District Court of Odesa elected a preventive measure in the form of a round-the-clock house arrest with wearing of an electronic bracelet to the director of the burned Odesa College of Economics, Law and the Hotel and Restaurant Business, Liubov Kocherha.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this in court.

Kocherha was appointed to the post by a decree of the Ministry of Education in 2016 for a period of 5 years.

It is reported that she knew about the existing fire safety violations established in 2014, but did not take measures to eliminate the violations.

After the announcement of the decision, Kocherha became ill.

She sought help from representatives of medical care.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Police served the director of the burnt Odesa College of Economics, Law and Hotel and Restaurant Business, Liubov Kocherha, with suspicion of official negligence and violation of fire safety rules, which entailed grave consequences (Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code).