subscribe to newsletter
23.5 23.8
25.85 26.4
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • Cabinet Plans To Close Many State Coal Mines - Orzhel
11 December 2019, Wednesday, 18:46 7
Economy 2019-12-11T18:48:19+02:00
Ukrainian news
Cabinet Plans To Close Many State Coal Mines - Orzhel

Cabinet Plans To Close Many State Coal Mines - Orzhel

Даша Зубкова
Oleksii Orzhel, coal mine, state cola mines, Coal, mines

Minister of Energy and Environmental Protection, Oleksii Orzhel, said the government plans to close many state-owned coal mines.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement on the website of the Ministry of Energy.

"We plan to close many state-owned coal mines," said Orzhel.

The minister also added that the government plans to develop a concept for the transfer to renewable energy sources (RES) by 2050.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Energy and Environmental Protection intends to introduce CO2 tax on all hydrocarbon fuels.

In December 2018, the Verkhovna Rada increased the tax rate for carbon dioxide emissions 24.4 times from UAH 0.41 per ton to UAH 10 per ton from January 1, 2019.

Больше новостей о: Oleksii Orzhel coal mine state cola mines Coal mines

Archive
News
Milovanov Claims Receipt Of UAH 93,000 Of Salaries For 3 Months 19:05
SBI, PGO Search Ex-MP Mykytas 19:02
Prosecutor's Office Launches Case Involving Attack On MP Bohdanets At Rada Agrarian Committee Meeting 18:58
NACB Classifies Information About Case Involving Alleged Offer Of USD-20-Million Bribe To Bohdan 18:54
Court Sends Director Of Burned Odesa College Kocherha Under Round-The-Clock House Arrest With Wearing Of Electronic Bracelet 18:50
more news
Negotiations Of Leaders Of Normandy Format Countries End In France, Bilateral Meeting Of Zelenskyy And Putin Starts 21:15
Normandy Four Continue Meeting As Part Of Working Dinner After Zelenskyy And Putin Negotiations 23:22
Zelenskyy Completes Bilateral Negotiations With Putin 22:38
Zelenskyy, Putin Reach No Agreement On Gas Issues – Kobolev 00:21
President’s Office: Normandy Four Negotiations Will Resume After Bilateral Meeting Of Zelenskyy And Putin 21:34
more news
Negotiations Of Leaders Of Normandy Format Countries End In France, Bilateral Meeting Of Zelenskyy And Putin Starts 21:15
President’s Office: Normandy Four Negotiations Will Resume After Bilateral Meeting Of Zelenskyy And Putin 21:34
Zelenskyy Completes Bilateral Negotiations With Putin 22:38
U.S. Secretary Of State Pompeo And Russia’s Foreign Minister Lavrov Discuss Results Of Normandy Four Leaders Meeting 13:32
Zelenskyy Approves 2020 State Budget 13:42
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok