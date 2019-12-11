Cabinet Plans To Close Many State Coal Mines - Orzhel

Minister of Energy and Environmental Protection, Oleksii Orzhel, said the government plans to close many state-owned coal mines.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement on the website of the Ministry of Energy.

"We plan to close many state-owned coal mines," said Orzhel.

The minister also added that the government plans to develop a concept for the transfer to renewable energy sources (RES) by 2050.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Energy and Environmental Protection intends to introduce CO2 tax on all hydrocarbon fuels.

In December 2018, the Verkhovna Rada increased the tax rate for carbon dioxide emissions 24.4 times from UAH 0.41 per ton to UAH 10 per ton from January 1, 2019.