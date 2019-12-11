subscribe to newsletter
  Court Arrests Property Of Assistant To Deputy Minister For Temporarily Occupied Territories Hrymchak, Ovdienko
11 December 2019, Wednesday, 13:38
Court Arrests Property Of Assistant To Deputy Minister For Temporarily Occupied Territories Hrymchak, Ovdienko

Даша Зубкова
The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested the property of Ihor Ovdienko, an assistant to deputy minister for temporarily occupied territories and internally displaced persons, Yurii Hrymchak.

This is stated in the materials of the court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court canceled the refusal to arrest Ovdienko’s property dated November 26 and decided to seize 5 banknotes with a face value of USD 100, a fiscal check - a receipt on the implementation of foreign exchange transactions on the exchange of USD 2,500 for UAH 63,000 and a Xiaomi mobile phone.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the NACB detective requested the seizure of property seized during a personal search with the deprivation of the right to alienation, disposal and use, as this is necessary in order to ensure the safety of material evidence.

But the court decided not to seize Ovdienko’s property.

Employees of the NACB, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Prosecutor General’s Office detained Hrymchak and his assistant on suspicion of fraudulent possession of USD 1.1 million.

The court took Hrymchak into custody and set a bail of UAH 6 million, as well as Ovdienko with a bail of UAH 4 million.

