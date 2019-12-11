subscribe to newsletter
23.5 23.8
25.85 26.4
˟
  • News
  • World
  • U.S. Secretary Of State Pompeo And Russia’s Foreign Minister Lavrov Discuss Results Of Normandy Four Leaders Meeting
11 December 2019, Wednesday, 13:32 15
World 2019-12-11T18:00:04+02:00
Ukrainian news
U.S. Secretary Of State Pompeo And Russia’s Foreign Minister Lavrov Discuss Results Of Normandy Four Leaders M

U.S. Secretary Of State Pompeo And Russia’s Foreign Minister Lavrov Discuss Results Of Normandy Four Leaders Meeting

Даша Зубкова
USA, Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, Russia, Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, Normandy Format, Normandy Four, Normandy meeting

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Foreign Affairs Minister of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov have discussed results of the meeting of the leaders of the Normandy Four (Ukraine, Germany, Russia and France).

The U.S. Department of State has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Lavrov said he had informed the U.S. Secretary of State about the decision taken by the Normandy Four.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Normandy Four intend to meeting again in four months.

Больше новостей о: USA Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Normandy Format Normandy Four Normandy meeting

Archive
News
Milovanov Claims Receipt Of UAH 93,000 Of Salaries For 3 Months 19:05
SBI, PGO Search Ex-MP Mykytas 19:02
Prosecutor's Office Launches Case Involving Attack On MP Bohdanets At Rada Agrarian Committee Meeting 18:58
NACB Classifies Information About Case Involving Alleged Offer Of USD-20-Million Bribe To Bohdan 18:54
Court Sends Director Of Burned Odesa College Kocherha Under Round-The-Clock House Arrest With Wearing Of Electronic Bracelet 18:50
more news
Negotiations Of Leaders Of Normandy Format Countries End In France, Bilateral Meeting Of Zelenskyy And Putin Starts 21:15
Normandy Four Continue Meeting As Part Of Working Dinner After Zelenskyy And Putin Negotiations 23:22
Zelenskyy Completes Bilateral Negotiations With Putin 22:38
Zelenskyy, Putin Reach No Agreement On Gas Issues – Kobolev 00:21
President’s Office: Normandy Four Negotiations Will Resume After Bilateral Meeting Of Zelenskyy And Putin 21:34
more news
Negotiations Of Leaders Of Normandy Format Countries End In France, Bilateral Meeting Of Zelenskyy And Putin Starts 21:15
President’s Office: Normandy Four Negotiations Will Resume After Bilateral Meeting Of Zelenskyy And Putin 21:34
Zelenskyy Completes Bilateral Negotiations With Putin 22:38
U.S. Secretary Of State Pompeo And Russia’s Foreign Minister Lavrov Discuss Results Of Normandy Four Leaders Meeting 13:32
Zelenskyy Approves 2020 State Budget 13:42
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok