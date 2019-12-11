U.S. Secretary Of State Pompeo And Russia’s Foreign Minister Lavrov Discuss Results Of Normandy Four Leaders Meeting

U.S. Secretary Of State Pompeo And Russia’s Foreign Minister Lavrov Discuss Results Of Normandy Four Leaders M

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Foreign Affairs Minister of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov have discussed results of the meeting of the leaders of the Normandy Four (Ukraine, Germany, Russia and France).

The U.S. Department of State has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Lavrov said he had informed the U.S. Secretary of State about the decision taken by the Normandy Four.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Normandy Four intend to meeting again in four months.