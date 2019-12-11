subscribe to newsletter
Monetary Base Up 1.1% To UAH 446.715 Billion In November

Даша Зубкова
In November 2019, the monetary base that includes cash circulating beyond banks as well as reserves of the banks and other money rose by 1.1% to UAH 446.715 billion.

The National Bank of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, since the start of the year, the monetary base rose by 2.5% from UAH 435.798 billion.

The monetary base in November remained at the level of October or UAH 1,331.786 billion.

Since the start of the year, the amount of cash decreased by 1.1% from UAH 363.629 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, through monetary base rose by 9.2% from UAH 399.1 billion.

