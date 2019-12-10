subscribe to newsletter
  Police Serve Director Of Burned Odesa College With Suspicion Of Official Negligence And Violation Of Fire Safety Rules
10 December 2019, Tuesday
Police Serve Director Of Burned Odesa College With Suspicion Of Official Negligence And Violation Of Fire Safety Rules

Даша Зубкова
The National Police served the director of the burnt Odesa College of Economics, Law and Hotel and Restaurant Business, Liubov Kocherha, with suspicion of official negligence and violation of fire safety rules, which entailed grave consequences (Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code).

The head of the Directorate of the National Police in Odesa region, Oleh Bekh, announced this to journalists, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Fire safety was violated, as a result of which the evacuation of children was impossible. More than 600 people studied at the college, each of them paid annually from UAH 10,000 to UAH 14,000. For this money, the college leadership was obliged to ensure safety," Bekh said.

He noted that a fire investigation is planned to be completed in the first quarter of 2020.

As a result of the fire in the Odesa College, 12 people were killed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Odesa intends to strengthen the walls of the college to continue the search.

