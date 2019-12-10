subscribe to newsletter
SBI Seizes Pistol From Ex-MP Pashynskyi

Даша Зубкова
SBI, Serhii Pashynskyi, pistol, Viacheslav Khimikus

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has raided the home of former Member of Parliament Serhii Pashynskyi (People’s Front faction) and seized the pistol from which he shot Viacheslav Khimikus.

A law-enforcement source disclosed this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"His house was searched and his gun seized," he said.

According to the source, the home of Pashynskyi was raided as part of the investigation into the case against him.

The source did not specify when the home of Pashynskyi was raided.

According to him, the prosecutor’s office earlier seized the pistol from Pashynskyi but later returned it to him.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, a court has extended Pashynskyi’s arrest until January 29, 2020.

Больше новостей о: SBI Serhii Pashynskyi pistol Viacheslav Khimikus

