Naftogaz Cuts Gas Price For Population By 12.7% Under PSO To UAH 4,277 Per 1000 Cubic Meters For December

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company has lowered the price of gas for the population by 12.69% or UAH 622 per 1000 cubic meters on public service obligation (PSO) to UAH 4,277 per 1000 cubic meters (without VAT and cost of transportation) for November.

Naftogaz said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In December, the price of natural gas for the needs of the population and other consumers who receive gas on public service obligation (PSO) will amount to UAH 4,277 per 1000 cubic meters. This is by 13% below the level of the regulated price, which was in effect in November," the statement reads.

It is noted that despite the fact that according to the results of exchange trading, the market price of gas on the Ukrainian market has not decreased for the last month, the regulated price in December decreased in accordance with the declared value of gas cleared in November.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Naftogaz has raised the price of gas for the population by 14.6% or UAH 622.24 per 1000 cubic meters on public service obligation (PSO) to UAH 4,899 per 1000 cubic meters (without VAT and cost of transportation) for November.

In June the Cabinet of Ministers has changed the procedure for calculating gas prices for households.

The price of gas under Public Service Obligations (PSO) to supply natural gas to households and heating utilities will equal the lowest of the following (excluding VAT): the average import price; the weighted monthly average price on the Ukrainian Energy Exchange; the Naftogaz of Ukraine national energy company’s arithmetic average price for industrial clients on prepayment terms; the price based on the formula previously approved by Cabinet of Ministers resolution No. 867 of October 19, 2018.

