Lovochkin: Direct Gas Sales Will Allow Lowering Utility Rates

Opposition Platform – For Life MP Serhiy Lovochkin told reporters on Tuesday, Dec. 10, commenting on the results of the Normandy format meeting.

"The talks covered two important issues — peace in the Donbas and new gas contracts. Ukraine has traditionally been the largest transit country for Russian gas to Europe. We must maintain this function as it adds to the state budget income and creates many jobs," Lovochkin said.

The MP added that direct gas sales from Russia will allow lowering utility rates for the population.

"The sales of the Russian gas will make the bills smaller for every Ukrainian citizen. It will also create new opportunities for national enterprises by increasing their profitability. Thus, we expect that the summit in Paris will bring in some practical solutions in the areas of peace and energy," the opposition politician said.