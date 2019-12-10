subscribe to newsletter
23.5 23.85
25.85 26.4
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Razumkov: December 9 Normandy Meeting Gets Situation Off The Dime
10 December 2019, Tuesday, 13:53 8
Politics 2019-12-10T14:15:11+02:00
Ukrainian news
Razumkov: December 9 Normandy Meeting Gets Situation Off The Dime

Razumkov: December 9 Normandy Meeting Gets Situation Off The Dime

Даша Зубкова
Dmytro Razumkov, Verkhovna Rada Speaker, Normandy Format, Normandy meeting

Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmytro Razumkov, considers that the meeting in the Normandy Format (with the participation of Ukraine, Germany, Russia and France) that took place on December 9 might trigger the progress.

He has said this to the press, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Speaker notes that the Normandy Format will allow return of uncontrolled territories and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not step aside from the crucial red lines at the negotiations on December 9.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Normandy Format leaders agreed on all-for-all hostage exchange before New Year's Day.

They plan to hold another meeting in the Normandy Format in four months.

Больше новостей о: Dmytro Razumkov Verkhovna Rada Speaker Normandy Format Normandy meeting

Archive
News
Razumkov: December 9 Normandy Meeting Gets Situation Off The Dime 13:53
President's Spouse Zelenska Initiates Ukraine Joining Biarritz Partnership For Gender Equality 13:49
Ukraine's JCCC Representatives Register Militants At Area Of Separation Of Forces In Stanytsia Luhanska 13:43
Court Arrests Property Of Presidential Office Department Head Kondzelia 13:39
Razumkov Signs Law On SBI’s Reboot 13:34
more news
The special-purpose committee of the Verkhovna Rada asks Avakov to deal with cases of prosecution of journalists 10:26
Negotiations Of Leaders Of Normandy Format Countries End In France, Bilateral Meeting Of Zelenskyy And Putin Starts 21:15
Meeting Of Leaders Of Normandy Format Countries Starts 18:50
Normandy Four Continue Meeting As Part Of Working Dinner After Zelenskyy And Putin Negotiations 23:22
Zelenskyy Completes Bilateral Negotiations With Putin 22:38
more news
Zelenskyy, Putin Reach No Agreement On Gas Issues – Kobolev 00:21
Orzhel, Vitrenko Might Take Part In Normandy Format Meeting As Zelenskyy’s Advisers – Presidential Office 13:25
Negotiations Of Leaders Of Normandy Format Countries End In France, Bilateral Meeting Of Zelenskyy And Putin Starts 21:15
Zelenskyy Completes Bilateral Negotiations With Putin 22:38
Normandy Four Continue Meeting As Part Of Working Dinner After Zelenskyy And Putin Negotiations 23:22
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok