Razumkov: December 9 Normandy Meeting Gets Situation Off The Dime

Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmytro Razumkov, considers that the meeting in the Normandy Format (with the participation of Ukraine, Germany, Russia and France) that took place on December 9 might trigger the progress.

He has said this to the press, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Speaker notes that the Normandy Format will allow return of uncontrolled territories and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not step aside from the crucial red lines at the negotiations on December 9.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Normandy Format leaders agreed on all-for-all hostage exchange before New Year's Day.

They plan to hold another meeting in the Normandy Format in four months.