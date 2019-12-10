President's Spouse Zelenska Initiates Ukraine Joining Biarritz Partnership For Gender Equality

Spouse of the President, Olena Zelenska, initiates the accession of Ukraine to the Biarritz initiative of the Big Seven for gender equality.

She announced this at a congress in Kyiv, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I initiate the accession of Ukraine to the Biarritz initiative and appeal to the President and the Cabinet of Ministers," Zelenska said.

The First Lady noted that on December 17 in Paris, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Dmytro Kuleba, intends to meet with French Secretary of State for ensuring equality between men and women Marlene Schiappa and transfer a letter of intent of Ukraine to join.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, the Kyiv City State Administration initiated the creation of a Gender Passport of Kyiv.