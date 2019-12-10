Ukraine's JCCC Representatives Register Militants At Area Of Separation Of Forces In Stanytsia Luhanska

Ukraine’s representatives of the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination (JCCC) has registered stay of militants in the area of the separation of forces in Stanytsia Luhanska.

Press-center of the JFO has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The presence of the militants goes in violation of the Minsk agreements implemented in the framework decision of the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine - Russia - OSCE) on the implementation of the peace plan in the East of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Luhansk Regional State Administration said that the bridge in Stanytsia Luhanska had been fully restored.