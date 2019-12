The High Anti-Corruption Court has arrested property of head of public information department of the Presidential Office, Svitlana Kondzelia, who is suspected of taking a bribe of USD 150,000.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source in law enforcement bodies.

In particular, the court arrested her real estate, an apartment and land, as well as a vehicle and her bank accounts.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the court has placed Kondzelia under house arrest.