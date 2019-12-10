subscribe to newsletter
23.5 23.85
25.85 26.4
˟
10 December 2019, Tuesday, 13:34 5
Politics 2019-12-10T14:00:02+02:00
Ukrainian news
Razumkov Signs Law On SBI’s Reboot

Razumkov Signs Law On SBI’s Reboot

Даша Зубкова
Verkhovna Rada, Dmytro Razumkov, law, State Bureau of Investigation, SBI, Roman Truba

Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmytro Razumkov, has signed the law on reboot of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

This follows from the data posted on the page of respective bill 2116 on the official website of the Ukrainian Parliament, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The document reboots the Bureau via dismissal of Director of the State Bureau of Investigation, Roman Truba, and his deputies.

The Bureau is classified as a law enforcement body but not a central executive body with individual form of government unmatched with the collegiate one within some authorities.

Pursuant to the law, the Bureau’s director is appointed by the President under recommendation of a tender commission and is dismissed by the President.

The director of the Bureau will be authorized to independently appoint up to three deputies as a result of an open tender.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 3, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the second reading of respective bill.

Больше новостей о: Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov law State Bureau of Investigation SBI Roman Truba

Archive
News
Razumkov: December 9 Normandy Meeting Gets Situation Off The Dime 13:53
President's Spouse Zelenska Initiates Ukraine Joining Biarritz Partnership For Gender Equality 13:49
Ukraine's JCCC Representatives Register Militants At Area Of Separation Of Forces In Stanytsia Luhanska 13:43
Court Arrests Property Of Presidential Office Department Head Kondzelia 13:39
Razumkov Signs Law On SBI’s Reboot 13:34
more news
The special-purpose committee of the Verkhovna Rada asks Avakov to deal with cases of prosecution of journalists 10:26
Negotiations Of Leaders Of Normandy Format Countries End In France, Bilateral Meeting Of Zelenskyy And Putin Starts 21:15
Meeting Of Leaders Of Normandy Format Countries Starts 18:50
Normandy Four Continue Meeting As Part Of Working Dinner After Zelenskyy And Putin Negotiations 23:22
Zelenskyy Completes Bilateral Negotiations With Putin 22:38
more news
Zelenskyy, Putin Reach No Agreement On Gas Issues – Kobolev 00:21
Orzhel, Vitrenko Might Take Part In Normandy Format Meeting As Zelenskyy’s Advisers – Presidential Office 13:25
Negotiations Of Leaders Of Normandy Format Countries End In France, Bilateral Meeting Of Zelenskyy And Putin Starts 21:15
Zelenskyy Completes Bilateral Negotiations With Putin 22:38
Normandy Four Continue Meeting As Part Of Working Dinner After Zelenskyy And Putin Negotiations 23:22
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok