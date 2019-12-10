Razumkov Signs Law On SBI’s Reboot

Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmytro Razumkov, has signed the law on reboot of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

This follows from the data posted on the page of respective bill 2116 on the official website of the Ukrainian Parliament, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The document reboots the Bureau via dismissal of Director of the State Bureau of Investigation, Roman Truba, and his deputies.

The Bureau is classified as a law enforcement body but not a central executive body with individual form of government unmatched with the collegiate one within some authorities.

Pursuant to the law, the Bureau’s director is appointed by the President under recommendation of a tender commission and is dismissed by the President.

The director of the Bureau will be authorized to independently appoint up to three deputies as a result of an open tender.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 3, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the second reading of respective bill.