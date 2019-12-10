Zelenskyy, Putin Reach No Agreement On Gas Issues – Kobolev

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin did not reach gas agreements during the bilateral negotiations in Paris on December 9.

Board Chairperson of Naftogaz of Ukraine, Andrii Kobolev, said this on the air of the Svoboda Slova [Free Speech] political TV show on the ICTV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As far as I know, the topic was discussed. No agreements have been reached yet," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the leaders of the Normandy Format countries (Ukraine, Germany, Russia and France) continued quadrilateral negotiations after a face-to-face meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin.