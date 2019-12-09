subscribe to newsletter
  • Zelenskyy Completes Bilateral Negotiations With Putin
09 December 2019, Monday, 22:38 12
Politics 2019-12-09T22:39:05+02:00
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyy Completes Bilateral Negotiations With Putin

Даша Зубкова
President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Vladimir Putin, Normandy Format, Normandy meeting

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy completed bilateral negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Zelenskyy’s spokesperson, Yuliya Mendel, wrote this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The bilateral meeting between Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and Russian President Putin in the framework of the Normandy Format in Paris was completed," she wrote.

Mendel did not provide any other details.

In turn, Putin after meeting with Zelenskyy told Russian journalists that the meeting was "good, businesslike."

Earlier, the Presidential Office announced that after the meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin, the Normandy Negotiations will continue in a quadripartite format.

So far, no other details have been officially reported on the progress and outcome of the Normandy Summit.

After a joint dinner, the leaders of the Normandy Format should give a press-conference to the media.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the summit, Zelenskyy planned to raise the question of an alternative plan to transfer to Ukraine control over an uncontrolled section of the state border with Russia in Donbas, different from that provided in the Minsk Agreements.

Zelenskyy also admitted a discussion with Putin in Paris on the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine, but without any connection with Donbas issues.

Больше новостей о: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Vladimir Putin Normandy Format Normandy meeting

